Wheat rises

Chicago: Chicago wheat futures climbed to a one-week high on Monday with prices rising on expectations of demand for U.S. cargoes after the market dropped to a six-month low last week.
Soybeans edged higher after suffering their biggest one-day decline since late September on Friday as Brazilian exporters give stiff competition to U.S. suppliers.
The Chicago Board Of Trade most-active wheat contract gained 0.8 percent at $4.29 a bushel by 0306 GMT, after earlier in the session rising to $4.29-3/4 a bushel, the highest since Oct. 27. Wheat on Oct. 31 slid to a six-month low of $4.16-1/4 a bushel.
Soybeans rose 0.1 percent to $9.87-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 1.3 percent on Friday, the biggest daily loss since Sept. 25 and corn gained 0.4 percent to $3.49-1/2 a bushel.
Wheat is being supported by expectations of demand for U.S. supplies after
prices dropped to weakest since late April last week
