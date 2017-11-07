Gold steadies

Bengaluru: Gold held steady on Monday, but hovered near a one-week low hit in the previous session, as largely upbeat U.S. economic data reinforced the prospects of another rate hike by the Federal Reserve next month.

Spot gold was nearly unchanged at $1,269.11 per ounce as of 0409 GMT after edging lower earlier in the session.

On Friday, the precious metal touched a one-week low of $1,265.16. U.S. gold futures for December delivery gained 0.1 percent to $1,269.80. U.S. jobs growth accelerated in October, although wage growth was tepid, adding to the Fed´s assessment last week that "the labor market has continued to strengthen", with the sluggish wage data doing little to change expectations.

Markets are increasingly confident the Fed will hike interest rates in December, which has weighed on the precious metals complex, said Jordan Eliseo, chief economist at gold trader ABC Bullion