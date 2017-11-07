Dollar strengthens

The dollar touched its highest level in nearly eight months versus the yen on Monday, supported by expectations for continued monetary policy divergence between the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan.

The dollar rose to as high as 114.735 yen at one point, its highest since mid-March, its rise having gained added steam after breaching technical resistance at levels near 114.50 yen.

Later, the dollar pared some of its gains and was trading at 114.35 yen, up 0.3 percent on the day.

The contrasting outlooks for monetary policy in the United States and Japan contributed to the dollar´s firm tone against the yen, analysts said, with the Fed expected to stay on a path of gradual policy tightening while the BOJ is seen as in no hurry to exit its ultra-easy monetary policy. BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday that it will proceed with powerful monetary easing under its yield curve control policy, although he also added that the central bank was closely watching the economic effects of a prolonged ultra-easy monetary policy. Against this backdrop, one focus is whether the dollar can rise to levels beyond 115.00 yen, said Peter Dragicevich, G10 FX strategist for Nomura in Singapore. "If we can manage to get through there, then I think that can open the door up to a move higher," Dragicevich said. —Reuters