Rupee weakens

The rupee ended weaker on Monday on increased dollar demand from importers, dealers said. The rupee closed at 105.44 against the dollar, lower from Friday’s closing of 105.39 in the interbank market.
“The forex market remained stable, though some demand was there,” a dealer said. In the kerb market, the price for the local unit was quoted at 107.55/75/dollar.
