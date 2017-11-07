Tue November 07, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
November 7, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Rupee weakens

Rupee weakens

The rupee ended weaker on Monday on increased dollar demand from importers, dealers said. The rupee closed at 105.44 against the dollar, lower from Friday’s closing of 105.39 in the interbank market.

“The forex market remained stable, though some demand was there,” a dealer said. In the kerb market, the price for the local unit was quoted at 107.55/75/dollar.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement