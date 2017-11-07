Palm oil slides

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures slid in early trade on Monday, in line for a third consecutive day of losses, as sentiment turned bearish over expectations of rising production and end-stock levels.

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 0.8 percent to 2,783 ringgit ($656.52) a tonne at the midday break.

It earlier fell to a low of 2,782 ringgit, its weakest levels since Oct. 25. Traded volumes stood at 11,414 lots of 25 tonnes each at noon on Monday. Malaysian palm oil output is seen rising to a two-year peak in October, lifting inventories to their highest since January 2016, boosted by holiday season demand and a higher number of working days, according to a Reuters poll.