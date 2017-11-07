Stocks end flat as trading suspension subdues turnover

Stocks remained lacklustre throughout the session on Monday as irregular network connectivity in the bourse’s system kept the turnover around 50 percent lower than the last week’s average, while political uncertainty also dampened the market sentiments, dealers said.

Elixir Securities, in a report, said equities limped to a flattish close after connectivity issues faced by the exchange marred the activity in wider market.

“Stocks opened and traded in a narrow range on a dismal note with turnover on KSE All Shares Index standing under $45 million for the entire day,” the brokerage added.

The KSE 100-share index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) shed 0.08 percent or 33.23 points to close at 41,030.77 points. KSE 30-share index gained 0.01 percent or 2.77 points to end at 20,942.75 points. As many as 343 shares were active; of which 95 increased, 233 decreased and 15 remained unchanged.

The ready market volumes stood at 75.43 million shares as compared to 115.492 million shares a day earlier.

A PSX official said there was a problem in the exchange’s internal network, but it was shortly removed.

“The issue is being investigated and soon the actual reason behind the technical glitch would be identified,” the official said, requesting anonymity.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said pressure remained across the board as investors were concerned over prevailing political noise, economic uncertainty and falling foreign exchange reserves. “Concerns over foreign outflows, dismal economic outlook and global equities selloff led to bearish close,” Mehanti added.

Analysts said oil stocks outperformed others on rising global crude prices.

They said trade remained thin amid institutional support in selected cement, banking and auto stocks on rising local cement prices, surging cement dispatches and upbeat financial results.

However, exploration and production sector was the only one that caused upward movement on KSE 100 Index, as participants tracked Saudi Arabia’s attempt of a high-profile political purge that led to a rise in global crude prices.

Analysts expect a range-bound trading ahead with KSE 100 index consolidating gains near 41,000, while institutional flows primarily from foreigners will remain important in setting the tone in wider market.

Companies, reflecting highest gains, included Khyber Tobacco up Rs56.65 to close at Rs1,449.47/share and Hinopak Motor that rose Rs36.16 to end at Rs1,016.16/share. Companies, reflecting most losses, included Nestle Pakistan down Rs429.50 to end at Rs11,400/share and Pakistan Tobacco that fell Rs70.35 to close at Rs1,336.72/share.

Highest volumes were witnessed in Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited with a turnover of 5.5 million shares. Its share value shed 23 paisas to close at Rs13.02/share. K-Electric was the second with a turnover of 4.7 million shares. Its stock price shed 15 paisas to end at Rs5.47/share. Sui Southern Gas was the third with a turnover of 4.6 million shares. It gained 99 paisas to finish at Rs33.94/share.