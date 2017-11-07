State funds support Saudi as crackdown drags down neighbours

DUBAI: Buying by government-linked funds supported Saudi Arabia's stock market on Monday, asset managers said, but most other Gulf bourses fell as the Saudi crackdown on corruption sent shivers through the region.

After falling in early trade, Riyadh´s index rebounded in the closing minutes to finish 0.1 percent higher in active trade - repeating its pattern on Sunday, when it ended up 0.3 percent after an early tumble.

Several regional fund managers said they believed Saudi state-linked funds were deliberately supporting the market to prevent a panic after a new anti-corruption committee detained dozens of leading political and business figures.

Although many investors think the crackdown could be positive for Saudi Arabia in the long run, by addressing a longstanding problem and increasing the power of reformist Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, there are fears that people implicated may be forced to liquidate their investments.

"The market would have dropped 5 or 10 percent without the presence of government funds," said one fund manager.

Al Tayyar Travel plunged its 10-percent daily limit after the company quoted media reports as saying its founder Nasser bin Aqeel al-Tayyar, who holds direct and indirect stakes totalling 29.72 percent in the firm, was being held in the probe.

Kingdom Holding, which had tumbled 7.6 percent on Sunday after its billionaire chairman Prince Alwaleed bin Talal was detained, sank a further 5.3 percent. National Industrialization Co (Tasnee), in which Kingdom holds a 6.2-percent stake, fell 1.2 percent.

After the close on Sunday, Kingdom said it had the support of the Saudi government, and its share price is now close to the company´s book value as of June 30.But the anti-corruption committee has the power to seize assets at home and abroad before the results of its investigations are known, so investors worry that significant amounts of wealth could disappear from the market.

Declining stocks outnumbered gainers by 135 to 42. Among the gainers were state-linked firms expected to play key roles in Prince Mohammed's economic development plans, such as National Commercial Bank, up 2.9 percent.