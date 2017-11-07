SECP organises registrars’ conference

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Monday organised a two-day registrars conference, under the theme of “Business Registry and its role as a Regulator Vision 2020”, a statement said.

The objectives of the conference is to share knowledge to meet new challenges faced in the administration of new legislations and identify strategic objectives that will help deliver the registry’s vision between now and 2020, it added.

Registrars working at the head office and the Company Registration Offices (CROs) of the SECP located across the country attended the conference.

Zafar Abdullah, chairman of the SECP, emphasised on the importance of sharing ideas among registrars and considered the conference an effective platform for sharing experiences.

The SECP chief said that such conferences should be held on a regular basis.

Tahir Mahmood, commissioner, Corporatisation and Compliance Department, explained the responsibilities of registrars to the assigned functions and guided them to find solutions to emerging challenges in the light of legislative and other reforms.

He vowed efforts would be made to facilitate the corporate sector for growth of corporatisation. The topics of discussion included legislative reforms in the Companies Act, 2017, subsidiary regulations, role of registrars, data integrity, current compliance culture, procedures of allotment of shares, meetings and proceedings, requirements for public sector companies and associations with charitable and non-profit objects, realistic turnaround processing time and vision 2020, strategic planning for the next three years, it added.