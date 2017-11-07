Oil marketing sector sales up 5pc in Oct

KARACHI: The oil marketing companies' (OMCs) sales in October 2017 registered a growth of 5.0 percent , punching in at 2.5 million tons, slightly lower than current market expectations, analysts said on Monday.

“Mogas (motor gasoline or commonly known as petrol) sales went up 9.0 percent, while the sales high speed diesel (HSD), which is more sensitive to oil prices changes, increased 2.0 percent,” recently released numbers showed.

On the other hand, Hascol Petroleum (HASCOL) and Attock Petroleum (APL) outperformed the market growing by 65 percent and 20 percent, respectively.

“Pakistan State Oil (PSO) sales remained flat, while Shell Pakistan (SHEL) posted sales decline of 33 percent,” the stats revealed. It must be mentioned here that petrol and diesel prices were raised by 3.0 percent to Rs74/liter and Rs79/liter by government due to a rising international oil prices trend.