PSX likely to lose weightage in MSCI emerging market Index

Semiannual review expected on November 13

KARACHI: Pakistan’s stock market is likely to lose weightage in the MSCI emerging market index in its upcoming semiannual review due to the bourse’s downward trend, analysts said on Monday, adding but the revision would not fan foreign outflows.

Stocks tumbled 19.2 percent since the bourse’s inclusion in Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) emerging markets (EM) index in June, whereas MSCI EM

Index recorded a substantial rise of 12 percent during the period.

Consequently, the country’s weight in MSCI EM Index is anticipated to be revised down to 0.1 percent from the current 0.14 percent in the index provider’s semiannual review expected on November 13, analysts said.

Nonetheless, Director Research Samiullah Tariq at Arif Habib Limited doesn’t see its impact on foreign portfolio investment.

“The revision is not likely to result in foreign outflows,” Tariq said. “However, it might act as sentiment dampener, thus keeping the market performance in check.”

Analysts attributed stocks fall to foreign outflows of $178 million since the reclassification of Pakistan’s equity market to the MSCI EM from frontier markets (FM) Index.

Political disturbances and external account challenges caused outflows of foreign portfolio funds, they said.

Haroon Askari, acting managing director of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), said more than 300 foreign institutional investors have opened their accounts with PSX, but they are awaiting political stability.

“It’s been just four months since PSX was included in MSCI EM Index and the new clients are not in a hurry to buy Pakistan. But, they will,” Askari said, addressing the Jang Forum last week.

After a gap of nine years, PSX was upgraded to the MSCI emerging market status, opening its door to global investors that track the index with $1.4 to 1.7 trillion.

Analysts were expecting passive flows of approximately $300 million following the restoration of the status.

Equity analyst Osama Rizvi said political uncertainty is overshadowing any positive news.

“Once this political dust settles the investors will have a clear view of what lies ahead,” Rizvi added.

Analysts said net outflows were also visible amid rebalancing from passive funds tracking the FM benchmark where Pakistan carried a weight of 9.2 percent compared to a nominal weight of 0.14 percent in the EM index.

Analysts expect the market to remain directionless in the near-term due to political uncertainty. Rebalancing of MSCI EM market index, anticipated next week, will also determine foreign flows in the coming month, they said.

MCB Bank emerged as the largest constituent with 20.3 percent in the MSCI Pak index, followed by Habib Bank (17.3 percent) and Oil and Gas Development Company (17 percent).

Analysts said MCB would emerge as the largest weighted stock as compared to HBL, which currently stands as the largest constituent. Hence, total weight of the three stocks would now be 53.7 percent, they added.

“With a representation by 27 constituents, Pakistan’s free float market cap at $6.567 million implies a weight of 0.85 percent in the MSCI EM small cap index,” Tariq said. “The largest name within this category would be Hub Power with 11.2 percent, followed by Pakistan Oilfields (9.2 percent).”