One more dies as dengue death toll hits 68

PESHAWAR: One more person died of dengue on Sunday, raising the death toll from the mosquito-borne disease to 68 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to Dengue Response Unit (DRU) of Health Department Liaqat Ali, 55, a resident of Pawaki village in Peshawar, succumbed to the dengue fever at the Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH). He was admitted to the KTH on November 1, 2017. As many as 202 dengue patients had been admitted in various hospital of the province.

During last 24 hours, 30 patients were admitted to the hospitals of the province. Around 50 patients were discharged from the hospitals after recovery from the disease during last 24 hours.