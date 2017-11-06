Power, gas outages, POL price hike protested in KP

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Sunday staged protest against the hike in prices of petroleum products and loadshedding of power and gas.

Led by Syed Ayub Shah and other party leaders, the PPP workers from Peshawar chapter gathered near the Peshawar Press Club.

Holding banners and placards, the protesters chanted slogans against the government for hike in oil prices and prolonged power and gas loadshedding.

Addressing the protesters, the PPP leaders said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government had failed to deliver and provide relief to the people.

They said that petroleum prices were raised despite the fact that oil prices were low in international market.

The protesters said the PML-N leadership claimed that duration of loadshedding had been reduced, but it was untrue as power remained cut off for hours on a daily basis.

They added that gas loadshedding had also made life miserable for domestic consumers.

The protesters said people had been bearing the brunt of the wrong polices of the government which failed to provide relief to the public.

They said that prices of daily use commodities had also registered a sufficient increase during the last four years.

The government, they complained, didn’t pass on the benefit of the reduced oil prices in international market to the people and instead jacked up the rates.

They demanded the government to end power and gas loadshedding in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which produced more electricity and gas than its consumption.

The protesters also called for withdrawing increase in the prices of petroleum products.

KARAK: Pakistan People’s Party, Karak chapter, took to the street against increase in the prices of petroleum products and demanded the government to withdraw the decision.

Led by district president of the party Haji Sardar and district general secretary Jehanzeb Khattak, the protesters blocked the Karak-Bannu road at Saddam Chowk for traffic.

TANK: The PPP leaders and activists took out protest rally against the recent hike in the prices of the petroleum products.

Led by PPP local leaders Sardar Hidayatullah Gandapur and Shah Fahad Ansari, the protesters, carrying banners and placards, chanted slogans against the government for hike in POL prices. They walked through various areas and gathered outside the Tank Press Club.

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The PPP workers staged protest demonstration against the hike in the prices of POL and termed it another anti-people step of the PML-N government.

The protesters, led by Ahmad Karim Kundi, Malik Iqbal and Muhammad Hanif, raised slogans against the government for its failure to facilitate the masses.

MINGORA: PPP leaders and workers staged protest here against the recent increase in the prices of the petroleum products.

Led by Irfan Hayat Chattan and Iqbal Hussain, the protesters walked through various roads and assembled outside the Swat Press Club.

They said that recent hike in the petroleum products would not be tolerated and protest campaign launched against it soon.