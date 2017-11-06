40kg of hashish seized, one held

PESHAWAR: The police on Sunday foiled a bid to smuggle 40 kilograms hashish and arrested the carrier.

Superintendent of Police (City Circle) Shahzada Kokab Farooq told reporters that the cops were tipped off about smuggling of hashish through a passenger coach via Ring Road. “The police stopped a coach bearing registration number E7141. During the search, 40kg of hashish was recovered,” Kokab Farooq told a press conference.

Taimur Salim Khan, station house officer of Phandu Police Station, was also present on the occasion.

The official added that one alleged smuggler Naik Khan was also arrested. Meanwhile, the cops of the Chamkani Police Station arrested accused involved in robbery in a store in Afridi Garhi on October 6. Officials said that three accused persons Hazrat Bilal, Mohsin and Zulqarnain were arrested and the looted goods were recovered.