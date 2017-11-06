17th Hepatology Conference ends after making proposals

PESHAWAR: The 17th three-day annual Hepatology conference concluded here on Sunday after sharing

the findings received from various hospitals of

the country and making

recommendations accordingly.

The Pakistan Society of Hepatology had arranged the event which was inaugurated on Friday by its convener

and eminent hepatologist and gastroenterologist,

Professor Dr Javed Iqbal Farooqi.

Hepatologists (liver specialists) from different parts of the country attended the moot which was divided into various sessions on respective days.

Professor Dr Javed Iqbal Farooqi thanked the participants on the concluding day. He praised all those whose efforts had made the moot a successful event.

He hoped the recommendations made by the participants during the conference would go a long way in helping the patients with treatment and pay the participants as well if they turned to social service.

The organizers said papers were read out by the participants during the conference which provided a rare opportunity to those present there to share the associated results received from

various hospitals of the country.

The experts responded to the questions raised by the participants. They dwelt at the reservations expressed as well.

The organizers said the conference had importance in that the experts put forward on recommendations which would prove beneficial both at the official and unofficial levels.

They said the event was also used to highlight the historical and cultural importance of Peshawar to

the delegates from other parts of the country who enjoyed the pleasant weather as well.