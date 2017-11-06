Mon November 06, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
November 6, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Obituary

Obituary

PESHAWAR: A social figure and official of the Habib Bank Limited, Farmanullah Qureshi, passed away here on Sunday.

The family sources said the deceased had not been having a good health for quite some time.

The funeral procession will be taken out today (Monday) at 10 am from Al-Quresh Street, Gulberg No 1, near Ghausia Masjid.

The deceased was the brother of Liaqat Qureshi of Election Commission of Pakistan, Zafarullah Qureshi, a general councillor, and Faridullah Qureshi, programme coordinator at the Gandhara Hindko Academy, Peshawar. He was father of Ihteshamullah Qureshi and Shayanullah Qureshi.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement