Obituary

PESHAWAR: A social figure and official of the Habib Bank Limited, Farmanullah Qureshi, passed away here on Sunday.

The family sources said the deceased had not been having a good health for quite some time.

The funeral procession will be taken out today (Monday) at 10 am from Al-Quresh Street, Gulberg No 1, near Ghausia Masjid.

The deceased was the brother of Liaqat Qureshi of Election Commission of Pakistan, Zafarullah Qureshi, a general councillor, and Faridullah Qureshi, programme coordinator at the Gandhara Hindko Academy, Peshawar. He was father of Ihteshamullah Qureshi and Shayanullah Qureshi.