Culture Dept plans to inscribe Baaznama in Memory of World Register

PESHAWAR: The Culture Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa plans to inscribe noted Pashto poet Khushal Khan Khattak’s Baaznama (falconry) in the Memory of the World Register as part of preservation and recognition of Pashto literary heritage at global level.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) had established Memory of the World Programme to collect, preserve and protect documentary heritage in various parts of the world that had been at stake by natural disasters, war and violence or man-made crisis.

Deputy Director Culture Department, Shahbaz Khan told The News that the department had forwarded a proposal to the provincial committee for Memory of the World Register in order to present a case for the inscription of Khushal Khan Khattak’s Baaznama in it.

He said that the Memory of the World Register was founded in 1995 with the vision that world’s literary heritage belongs to all and should be fully preserved and protected and made permanently accessible to all without any hindrance.

Shahbaz Khan said that the provincial committee for the Memory of World Register would comprise government officials, academicians, intelligentsia and members from civil societies and would present the proposal for nomination of Baaznama as literary heritage of the great poet Khushaal Khan Khattak and integral component of the local culture.

In December 2016, the UNESCO inscribed Falconry under the convention of 2003 and Khushal Khan Khattak’s Baaznama was not only an excellent piece of poetry but also reflected falconry as popular game of this region.

“In Baaznama, one can find different species of falcons, its food, diseases, habits and art of hunting,” he said. He pointed out that during Khushal Khan’s time falconry was a popular game and hobby of the present day Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the adjoining tribal areas.

Shahbaz Khan said that Pakistan and Iran had inscribed Jinnah Papers and Shahnama Firdausi, respectively, in the Memory of World Register.

“If approved, Khushal Khan Khattak’s Baaznama would be the first-ever literary work of any poet from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to be listed in the Memory of World Register,” he added.

“The Baaznama would not only get international recognition but it would also increase global interest in the literary and documentary heritage of this region,” the deputy director of Culture Department said.

He added that it would also provide an opportunity to the researchers to do more work on the literary heritage that reflects cultural values of its time in the region.