Five of a family killed as van falls into ditch

MIRPUR: Five persons of a family were killed and nine others injured as a passenger van fell into a deep ravine near Puljora village on Mirpur-Kotli Highway, about 30 kilometer from here Sunday. Some 14 persons aboard a Toyota Hiace wagon, were returning to Nikayal after attending the last rites of their relatives who had died Saturday night in Gujranwala. The driver lost his control over the vehicle which skidded of the road and plunged into the ravine. Five of its occupants died on the spot. Nine injured were shifted to Mirpur Divisional Headquarter Hospital where condition of three of them was stated to be critical. Police have booked the wagon driver and started investigations.