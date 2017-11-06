Anwar Saifullah questions PML-N’s grand dialogue mantra

LAKKI MARWAT: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) central executive committee member and former federal minister Anwar Saifullah Khan on Sunday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) realised the need of grand dialogue at a time when Sharif's were passing through accountability process.

Talking to local journalists in Begukhel on Sunday, he said that when circumstances were in their favour, they did not talk about any grand dialogue because at that time they were engaged in grilling and humiliating PPP leaders in fake corruption cases. "And even former President Asif Ali Zardari was not spared," he added.

Anwar Saifullah said that the PPP would not become a part of any move aimed at protecting the corruption of Sharif family. "The PPP leaders and workers rendered great sacrifices for democracy in the past and they know how to protect and strengthen it in future," he added. To a question about possibility of electoral alliance with JUI-F, Anwar Saifullah said that they had kept the options open and any decision to that effect would be made in consultation with the area elders. He said that the PPP would give a tough time to political rivals by fielding strong candidates from all constituencies in southern districts.