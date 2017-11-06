CDA starts regularisation of temporary employees

Islamabad: Capital Development Authority (CDA) has started process for regularisation of non-permanent employees. All Directorates of the Authority have been directed to forward vacant posts, positions to Human Resources Development (HRD) Directorate, immediately.

The process for induction of non-permanent employees against the vacant posts will follow subsequently. A letter to this effect has been issued and created among all Directorates of the authority.

All the directorates should submit details of vacant posts without much delay. Chairing a meeting Member Administration, CDA, Muhammad Yasir Peerzada said non-permanent employees of the authority deserve the maximum attention of policy makers.

The ground for regularisation of non-permanent employees has already been prepared. CDA Board has adopted the Cabinet Secretariat letter to this effect. The process for regularisation therefore should be initiated without any reservation, the Member Administration further said.

HRD Directorate issued a circular hereby all the Directorates of the Authority have been directed to prepare list of vacant posts in their respective directorates. The format for provision of data has also been provided to each directorate.

Through the same circular each Directorate has been given 10 days time to provide subject information. The directorates have been directed to provide name of vacant post, BPS, name of persons appointed on contingent paid, contract / daily wages and project against the said post. The Directorates have been further circulated to provide provincial quota against the posts and sanctioned strength.