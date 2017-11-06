Youth poisoned to death over property

LAHORE: A 24-year-old youth was found dead in his house in Gulshan Ravi on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Zeeshan. According to his family sources, Zeeshan was poisoned to death over a property dispute. Police shifted the body to morgue for autopsy.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Highway Patrol arrests 70 criminals including 14 POs, and helped 2,557 commuters. PHP teams arrested 70 criminals including 14 POs and a bike lifter and recovered 301-litre liquor, 5450-gram charas and 45kg bhang, three rifles, 22 pistols, a bike and 469 bullets from their possession. The PHP teams reunited three children Asif Mehmood, Ashiq Mehmood and Lal Khan with their parents.