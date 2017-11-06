Record improvement brought in education sector: Khattak

ABBOTTABAD: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak on Sunday asserted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led KP government had brought record improvement in education sector in the province during its short span of four years.

He was addressing the annual parents day ceremony of Pine Hill Public School & College Abbottabad, said an official handout.Provincial Ministers Qalander Khan Lodhi, Mian Jamsheduddin Kakakhel, Adivsor to Chief Minister Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani, Abdul Haq, Member National Assembly Dr. Azhar Jadoon, MPAs Sardar Idrees and Zargul Khan, were also present.

Pervez Khattak said 28 percent of the total budget outlay was being spent on education that was a record allocation.He said besides improving education at primary and secondary level, the PTI-led KP government lad considerable improvement in higher education as well.

Pervez Khattak said seven new universities, three new medical colleges, 70 new inter and degree were established in the province besides enhancing academic facilities in the existing educational institutions. The chief minister said that his government was endeavoring to establish universities at district and tehsil level each with the aim to provide quality higher education facilities to all.