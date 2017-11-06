Glowing tributes paid to ex-Swat rulers

MINGORA: Glowing tributes were paid to the late Wali of Swat, Miangul Abdul Wadood and Miangul Jehanzeb at a function to mark their death anniversaries.

The function was held at the Wadoodia Hall to pay tributes to Miangul Abdul Wadood and Miangul Jehanzeb the last ruler of the princely state of Swat. Leaders from almost all the political parties, members of the civil society and local people attended the function. Miangul Shehryar Amirzeb, the grandson of the late Wali of Swat, also attended the event.

Paying glowing tributes to Miangul Abdul Wadood, Miangul Jehanzeb, Miangul Shehryar Amirzeb said that the late rulers of Swat had established peace in the state and had catered to the needs of his subjects without any discrimination. He said that schools, colleges and hospitals established during his reign still met the needs of the local people.

Other speakers said the people lived peacefully in Swat during his rule and nobody could dare indulge in criminal activities. They said the people still remembered that period and had fond memories of the time. He said that since the merger of the princely state of Swat into Pakistan in 1969, the successive governments had been unable to address the problems being faced by the people. He added that many talented young people in Swat were jobless despite having good qualification.