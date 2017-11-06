PTI distributes masks in Lahore

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e -Insaf leaders distributed masks and pamphlets to sensitise public about the preventive measures against smog which has hit Lahore and other districts of Punjab. The PTI leaders, including Punjab former President Ejaz Chaudhry and Andleeb Abbas, distributed the masks and other material in different parts of the city. Talking to the media, Ejaz Chaudhry stated the PML-N government was responsible for the prevailing spell of smog as thousands of trees had been uprooted in the name of development which aggravated the situation. He also stressed the need for creating awareness among people about the necessary measures which could protect the population from smog-related hazards.