Mon November 06, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 6, 2017

Share

Advertisement

PTI distributes masks in Lahore

PTI distributes masks in Lahore

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e -Insaf leaders distributed masks and pamphlets to sensitise public about the preventive measures against smog which has hit Lahore and other districts of Punjab. The PTI leaders, including Punjab former President Ejaz Chaudhry and Andleeb Abbas, distributed the masks and other material in different parts of the city. Talking to the media, Ejaz Chaudhry stated the PML-N government was responsible for  the prevailing spell of smog as thousands of trees had been uprooted in the name of development which aggravated the situation. He also stressed the need for creating awareness among people about the necessary measures which could protect the population from smog-related hazards.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement