Iqbal Day celebrations planned

Islamabad: The Allama Iqbal Council has planned to celebrate the birth anniversary of Poet of the East Allama Muhammad Iqbal in a befitting manner this year, too.

This time around, the verses of the poet, also known as Hakimul Ummah (therapist of the Muslim nation), will be displayed on the main roads and junctions of Islamabad city so that the people, especially the new generation, is enlightened by the message of Allama Iqbal.

Also, a ceremony will be organised on the Pakistan National Council of the Arts premises on November 8, 2017, in collaboration with the Allama Iqbal Council and Roots Millennium School, Islamabad.

Noted poet Prof Anwar Masood and columnist and National Vocational and Technical Training Commission executive director Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema will address the ceremony.

Allama Iqbal, a poet, philosopherm, politician, academic, barrister, scholar and a great inspiration for the Pakistan Movement, was born in Sialkot on November 9, 1877 and died in Lahore on April 21, 1938. He is buried in Lahore near Badshahi Masjid in a famous park called Hazuri Bagh.