CITY PULSE

Comedy Masala International

Pakistan American Cultural Centre is hosting an event titled “Comedy Masala International” featuring performances by Carmen Lynch and Wil Sylvince from USA, Singaporean comedian, Jinx Yeo and Pakistani comedian and founder of the Comedy Masala, Umar Rana.

The event runs through Thursday, Nov 23 to Saturday Nov 25 at the PACC.

Event schedule:

Thursday Nov 23|Opening night at 9.30pm

Friday, Nov 24| early show: 7.30pm, late show: 9.30pm

Saturday, Nov 25|early Show: 7.30pm, late show: 9.30pm

Call 021–3890 9914 for tickets and more information.

Mind = Blown

Sanat gallery is hosting a solo exhibition titled "Mind = Blown" featuring works by Ghulam Hussain.

Ghulam’s work is distinct due to its technique and simplicity, opening up a range of possibilities. Going back to his roots in province of Sindh, Hussain is challenging the notion of high art by integrating forms of low craft, such as weaving and brick building, with the miniature style of painting.

The show opens on Tuesday, Nov 7 and continues until Nov 14 from 5pm to 8pm.

Call 0300 8208108 for more information.

Dynamic of Color

Artscene gallery is hosting a solo exhibition titled "Dynamic of Color" featuring works by Hussain Chandio.

The show opens on Wednesday, Nov 8 and continues until Nov 14 from 5pm to 8pm.

Call 021-35371914 for more information.

Color

Internationally acclaimed artist Hamra Abbas is showcasing her new series of works titled “Color” at the Canvas Gallery from 5pm to 8pm.

“Color is a selection of works that explore the motifs of interpretation and intervention through the phenomenology of color—color as race, color as gender, color as religion.”

Alumnus of the National College of Arts (NCA), with a Masters from NCA and Meisterschueler from the Universitaet der Kuenste, Berlin, Germany, Hamra has numerous international public and private shows to her credit.

The show runs daily until Thursday, Nov 9 from 11am to 8pm (excluding Sunday)

Call 021-3586 1523 for more information.

Unver Shafi Khan’s art show

Koel Gallery is hosting a solo exhibition featuring works by Unver Shafi Khan.

Khan’s recent paintings are based on oil and acrylic media.

The show continues until Wednesday, Nov 8 from 5pm to 8pm at the Koel gallery.

Call 021-35831292 for more information.