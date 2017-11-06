Protesting students show solidarity with QAU’s expelled students

Showing solidarity with the ongoing hunger strike by students of the Qauid-e-Azam University in Islamabad and pressuring the varsity administration to restore the expelled Baloch students, the Karachi chapter of Democratic Students Federation, a left-leaning students body, organised a token hunger strike outside the Karachi Press Club on Sunday.

Chanting slogans against the QAU administration and demanding the restoration of expelled students, the student leaders sitting in the strike camp said it was unfair to expel students for their involvement in running campaign for their rights.

“We are here to express solidarity with two QAU students – Saddam Baloch and Nauroz Jamail – who are sitting on hunger strike despite their worsening health,” said Saqib Khurshid, a DSF central leader.

He said the expelled students tried every legal procedure and now were on a peaceful strike for the past several weeks, but the varsity administration had refused to accept their demands.

The protesting students also demanded an immediate restoration of all expelled and rusticated students from the QAU. They also supported the QAU students’ other demands, such as the withdrawal of a 10 percent fee increase, removal of security blockades, increase in the number of hostels and buses, and called for placing the matter of the expelled students before the university’s syndicate – the supreme decision-making body at the varsity.

Rights activists Naghma Shaikh and Abubakkar Yousafzai, DSF leaders Feroz Ahmed, Samar Abbas, Seema Maheswari, Rajeve Kumar and Naveed Ahmed, and leaders of the Baloch Students Organisation (BSO) and the Pakhtun Students Federation were also present in the camp. Separately, the BSO has also organised a protest on the same issue.