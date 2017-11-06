Restoring the lost art of storytelling

The National Academy of Performing Arts (Napa) scored another first in the preservation of our cultural heritage by organising an evening of Dastaangoi (storytelling) on Saturday evening.

Introducing the programme, noted international movie star and Napa director Zia Mohyuddin narrated how the art of storytelling, which was the main method of preserving our historical heritage, began to die with the dawn of the 19th century and how people in the subcontinent prior to this kept abreast of history and events through this craft.

This was followed by a dialogue between noted literary figure Dr Asif Aslam Farrukhi and Fawad Khan tracing the history of Dastaangoi.

The opening item was “Saaqinama: Muqaranas Jaadoogar”, a narration by Riaz Baloch and Qadeer Ahmed. Depicting the impeccable Urdu of the two stars, the narration which took the shape of a dialogue was profusely punctuated with witticisms and humour.

This was followed by “Chirri Ki Dooki” and involved Muhammad Irfan, Maria Zubair, Urooj Khalid, Muhammad Husnain and Muhammad Shafiq.

Then came a really humorous dialogue, “Kutey” (dogs). The stars here were Museem Naqvi and Riaz Baloch. It was a humorous description of frantically barking dogs and the way they prove an embarrassment for their masters.

The most redeeming feature of the programme was that it was multilingual and there was an item in Punjabi and Sindhi, titled “Bicycle ki Taleem”, featuring Shoaib and Amna.

The most admirable part of the programme was the impeccable Urdu of the participants even though many of the stars were not Urdu-speaking. Besides, it was also an attempt at national integration by having items in languages other than Urdu, the regional languages of Pakistan, like Punjabi, Sindhi and Hindko.

The items were all packed with humour and kept the audience riveted to their seats. The programme had been arranged jointly by Napa, the Society for Music and Repertorie Theatre and the Karachi Youth Initiative.

Participants were being trained for the endeavour from March 2017. Interestingly enough, all those who took part were from the neo-working class areas of town, with a reputation for conservatism. They were not from the trendy localities. This is testimony to the tremendous store of talent that lies hidden among citizens who are not from the upper echelons of society. All that needs to be done is to exploit this talent.