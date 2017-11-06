‘Love transcends all boundaries’

After a month-long wait, curtains at the Karachi Arts Council were finally raised for the much talked about theatre play ‘Mushk’ on Friday evening.

The play starts off with echoes of gunshots as a scared Zoye Kabir (Sania Saeed) rushes through the front door to be greeted curtly by Sophia Noor (Nimra Bucha) who owns the house built on a rough terrain.

While the former is a journalist, the latter is an author who lives away from the city of Yazman and is known for her eccentric behaviour.

Zoye who comes off as a timid woman is ridiculed by Sophia who doesn’t miss any opportunity to make fun of her by repeatedly mocking journalists so much so that Zoye decides to leave without an interview. However, Sophia stops her, finally calling her by her correct surname after pronouncing it wrong many times.

The interview is to be based on Sophia’s new book ‘Ishq-e-Mushk’ which is a collection of letters between two lovers who have been together for five months when the woman opts for a long distance relationship and expresses love through words only.

Ignoring the ‘author is dead’ aspect, Zoye tries her level best to dig deep into Sophia’s life and edges closest to her answer every time the author gets flared up when parallels to her personal life are drawn.

However, when Zoye discusses the details of Yazman and Sophia speaks up, the journalist gets up to leave, stating that she had gathered enough information, while the author gets restless and stops her from leaving.

Zoye decides to stay and Sophia reveals her story believing that it’s the truth till Zoye makes her realise that the truth according to her imagination was quite far from reality.

The words spoken by Zoey to explain the complexities of human emotions to Sophia that ‘love supersedes gender’ are enough to cast an impact on the author who despite her disillusionment rises again to show the door to Zoey albeit this time by holding a shot gun to her head.

Even though the women are trying to recognise the importance of human relations and coming to term with themselves, both value their lives and Zoey finally leaves. Directed by Kanwal Khoosat, ‘Mushk’ has been written by Raabia Qadir Zia & Seemal Numan and was earlier performed in Islamabad and Lahore last month.

The play’s original sound track ‘Tum Bin’, which has been sung by Zainab Jawwad, compliments the play giving a sombre feel to the entire play. Sania Saeed as Zoey is remarkable as she transforms her character from a meek journalist to a towering yet humble listener who shatters the faux reality for Sophia into many shards. Nimra Bucha, like her previous works, amazes the audience as a woman who maintains her egoistic persona despite getting easily bruised till the very end.

The composition of colours used in the costumes with Zoey is yellow and Sophia in red was tastefully done, perhaps alluding to the characteristics of the protagonists. To put it simply, ‘Mushk’ is a tale of love and loss but it’s so intriguing owing to many instances of unsaid words that the sense of loss which is felt is replaced by a sense of absoluteness. The intricacies put by director as well as writers are worth noticing because if one fails to follow the twists, the play would lose its essence.

The play ran for three days in Karachi but if performed again, it’s a must watch for all.