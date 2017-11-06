Int’l science symposium kicks off at KU today

The International Symposium-Cum-Training Course on Molecular Medicine and Drug Research will be held from November 6 to 9 at the International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS) in Karachi University.

According to officials of the centre, around 100 scientists from 30 countries and 500 scholars from Pakistan are expected to attend the international science event. ICCBS Director Prof Dr Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary stated this while presiding over a meeting of the symposium’s organising committee held at the Dr Panjwani Centre on Friday.

He said the international conference aimed to extend understanding and appreciation of this emerging field in Pakistan. One of the prime objectives of this symposium was to bring together the leading experts in the field of molecular medicine from all around the world, he maintained. “The opening ceremony of the symposium will be held on Monday at the Prof Salimuzzaman Siddiqui Auditorium, ICCBS. HEC Chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmed will inaugurate the conference.”