What use pavements?

While it is a time-honoured law of traffic that pavements are meant exclusively for the safety and convenience of pedestrians, motorbike riders either are totally ignorant of this key traffic rule or are absolutely stone-hearted brutes who wouldn’t be bothered if a family were to lose their dear one in a traffic mishap.

This devil-may-care attitude is all too familiar a sight on our roads clogged with vehicles. All too often, pedestrians have a close brush with death at the hands of these daredevils who, to beat the clock and get to their destinations promptly, bring their two-wheeled contraptions onto the pavements without even so much as to braking the speed of their offending vehicles. They are utterly oblivious to the presence of people making legitimate use of their right to the pavements, especially the children and the elderly.

This correspondent is an eyewitness to many-a-grievous mishaps where, even without an iota of guilt, these delinquents just fled, leaving the victims to writhe in pain or serious injury.

This phenomenon is all the more visible in situations of traffic imbroglios, especially when the traffic on the main thoroughfare has come to a paralysed halt, as happens so very often in an over-populated city like Karachi.

It is human nature that one would feel regretful or sorry if a pedestrian were hurt but these delinquents have no such qualms. Either they just speed away or, worse still, look daggers at the victims. Feeling or saying “sorry” is just not their forte.

To the frustrated onlooker, the situation may seem to be beyond repair and he may just accept it in weak resignation.

However, the situation can’t be let to play havoc with the person of the pedestrians. Watching the scenario, one gets the impression that the traffic cop is least bothered or is just a helpless onlooker. One gets the impression that the cop is just watching helplessly by.

Of course, would it not be a wee bit unfair to expect just one traffic constable to deal with multiple offenders simultaneously? Any traffic cop, no matter how conscientious, could not deal with a horde of traffic violators single-handedly. Yet the problem has to be tackled all for the sake of the lives of the pedestrians.

Another irritant is the way often pavements are blocked by motorbikes parked en masse. Culprits are these dishonest contractors who feign licences from the traffic authorities and park motorbikes for a heavy fee. These street capitalists reap a mighty bonanza off their dishonesty. The result is that pedestrians are left with no option but to move onto the main road and have near misses with rashly driven vehicles that just whizz by.

Would it not be a viable idea to have a special force to mind the pavements? In Lahore, the traffic police force is augmented by traffic wardens. These personnel are highly trained and really stern. They just won’t brook any mockery of the traffic rules. Lahore’s traffic scenario has improved by leaps and bounds since the constitution of this force. Would it not be worth the while to consider such an arrangement for Karachi? After all, the authorities responsible for ensuring safety of the pedestrians could not be expected to just resign themselves to such a murderous situation on the plea that it’s impossible to deal with multiple delinquents. Something has to be done. It is incumbent on the traffic authorities to come to grips with the situation, no matter how tough.

As tailpiece, it may be added here that this correspondent has been to a number of countries a number of times—and often—but despite his best efforts, he failed to spot even a single motorcyclist whizzing his way past pedestrians on his two-wheeled contraption on the pavement.