PPP heaps scorn on Centre for increasing petroleum prices

Displeased with the federal government’s recent decision to increase the price of petrol by Rs2.49 per litre, the Pakistan Peoples Party on Sunday held a protest outside the local press club demanding the decision is revoked.

Organised on the call of party chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the protest besides being attended by a number of PPP supporters, also had several local party leaders in attendance.

The decision that came into effect on November 1 was announced by the federal government last month, on October 1. The party representatives called upon the government to withdraw its decision forthwith for the sake of the nation’s survival.

Addressing the demonstration, Pakistan Peoples Party MPA Saeed Ghani said while the global market witnessed a downward trend in prices of petroleum products, in Pakistan the benefit of the trend was enjoyed only by the former premier, Nawaz Sharif, instead of the masses.

He said the people were already financially burdened owing to a massive increase in prices of essential commodities. “PPP would continue to wage struggle against the menace of corruption at the national level and economic inflation under the energetic and dynamic leadership of the party chairman,” Ghani maintained.

Also speaking on the occasion, Sindh Assembly Deputy Speaker Syeda Shehla Raza slammed the federal government blaming to having virtually ravaged the country. “Those who in the past claimed of having ‘broken the begging bowl’ have in fact broken it, but not as a matter of policy rather the bowl gave in owing to the excess baggage of foreign debt. The current rulers have instead placed a begging bowl in the hand of every Pakistani citizen,” the deputy speaker asserted.

She questioned the PML-N government’s wisdom in overburdening the masses with a heavy increase in prices of commodities of daily use in times when petroleum prices reached the lowest the world over.

Local PPP leader, Zulfiqar Qaimkhani, contended that the PPP would never have rendered the citizens of this country jobless. He also blamed the PML-N government of increasing the public’s hardships by encouraging the trend of inflation.

President of PPP’s provincial women wing, MNA Shagufta Jumani, said the petrol price hike would only bring relief to the former prime minister’s pocket instead of the national economy. Another party leader, Rashid Rabbani, maintained that this crippling trend of inflation and price hikes would soon compel the people of this country to take to the streets.

Other party leaders, while addressing the demonstration, also called for the decision to be rolled back, suggesting the federal government takes lessons from economists and finance experts to implement other easily doable methods of decreasing petrol prices.

Citing the times of previous PPP-led government, the party representatives said the price of petrol in the international market during the tenure was at its peak, i.e. US $165 per barrel, as compared to today when it stands at US $60.

They called on the Centre to let the masses reap benefit of this decrease in petroleum prices, adding, that the PPP had during its tenure extended due economic relief to masses in the face of serious economic crisis. The party had held similar protests in the federal and provincial capital cities as well as other major district headquarters across the country.