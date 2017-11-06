Bahrain warns citizens against travel to Lebanon

DUBAI: Bahrain on Sunday urged its citizens to avoid travelling to Lebanon and advised those already in the country to leave immediately for their safety. "Due to the current conditions and developments in Lebanon, the foreign ministry asks citizens present in Lebanon to leave immediately and exercise extreme caution," the foreign ministry said in a statement. It warned its citizens to avoid travelling to Lebanon "for their own safety and to avoid any dangers they might encounter". It gave no further details on the nature of any threat.