Mon November 06, 2017
World

AFP
November 6, 2017

Double bombing kills six in Iraq’s disputed Kirkuk

KIRKUK, Iraq: A twin suicide attack killed at least six people on Sunday in the centre of Iraq’s disputed Kirkuk city, a security official said. The attackers struck near a former police station used by Saraya al-Salam, a paramilitary force led by powerful Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, the official said on condition of anonymity. Twelve people were also wounded in the two explosions, about 15 minutes apart. The first attacker blew up an explosives-rigged car, followed by the second, who used an explosive belt, the official added. The attack struck Atlas Street, a key shopping area in the heart of the city of a million residents.

