Air strikes hit Yemen’s rebel-held capital

SANAA: Yemen’s rebel-held capital was struck by overnight air raids that continued well into Sunday, targeting the defence ministry and a popular public square, an official said.

An air raid hit the Sanaa defence ministry, which is controlled by a rebel alliance based in the capital, an official with the local rebel-run government said. Another strike on Sunday targeted Sabaeen Square, frequently the site of mass rallies and protests in the city, the official said. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, blamed the attack on a military coalition led by Saudi Arabia, which is battling Yemen’s Iran-backed Huthi rebels.

A spokesperson for a Saudi-led military coalition did not respond to a request for comment on Sunday. The Yemeni capital and the country’s northern highlands are under the control of the Huthis and their ally, former president Ali Abdullah Saleh.