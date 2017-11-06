UK parliament sleaze row ‘clearing out’ bad behaviour

LONDON: British interior minister Amber Rudd declared on Sunday that a scandal over sexual harassment rocking the country’s political circles was a "watershed moment" that was "clearing out" inappropriate behaviour.

She denied that Prime Minister Theresa May’s minority government was at risk, after Michael Fallon quit as defence secretary earlier this week and as two other ministers remain under investigation for misconduct.

Rudd told BBC television that the end result of the claims was "clearing out Westminster of that sort of behaviour". "And I think that Westminster afterwards, including the government, will be better for it," she said.

Fallon announced his resignation on Wednesday after apologising for touching a journalist’s knee in 2002. Another journalist alleged this weekend that Fallon had "lunged" at her after a lunch in 2003. She said she reported the incident to Downing Street this week, and he resigned hours later. May’s de facto deputy Damian Green meanwhile is being investigated for his own alleged inappropriate behaviour towards a journalist, which he strongly denies.