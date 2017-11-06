Wilder KOs Stiverne in first round of rematch

NEW YORK: Undefeated champ Deontay Wilder destroyed Bermane Stiverne by knocking out the out-of-shape challenger with one second left in the opening round to retain his WBC heavyweight championship on Saturday.

The 32-year-old Wilder delivered an explosive performance as he floored Stiverne two times in the opening round before finishing him off with a punishing right-left to the head as the defenceless Canadian was pinned against the ropes.

Stiverne then slumped to the canvas and stayed motionless for some time before being helped up and into a chair where he was examined by the ring doctor at the Barclays Center arena in New York.

“I know I am the best. I just want to prove that I am the best,” said Wilder, who has 39 wins and 38 knockouts. “I got the heart of a lion. I am the king.”Wilder was the heavy favourite going into this the sixth defence of his heavyweight title.

It was his second win over the 39-year-old former champ Stiverne who came into the rematch 15 pounds heavier and having fought just once since losing the belt to Wilder in January 2015.