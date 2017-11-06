PSA to monitor security for Pakistan Open

KARACHI: Professional Squash Association (PSA) has announced monitoring the $50,000 Pakistan Open Squash Championships 2017, scheduled from December 17-23 in Islamabad, due to security issues.

PSA has made it clear that the event is being played under security watch. This is the first event after the lifting of the ban on Pakistan to host international squash events.

“PSA’s security consultants Sports Risk will be on-site for this event. There is a full security plan in place,” stated PSA on the official page of the tournament on its website. PSA had banned international events in Pakistan over security concerns for a few months.

As many as 28 foreign players from different countries are participating in this event. The deadline for entries was November 2. The main round foreign players are World No 6 Marwan El-Shorbagy (top seed), World No 13 Mohamed Abouelghar from Egypt, World No 25 Zahid Mohammad from Egypt, World No 26 Leo Au from Hong Kong, World No 28 Max Lee from Hong Kong, World No 29 Tsz Fung Yup from Hong Kong, World No 31 Nafiizwan Adnan from Malaysia, World No 39 Mazen Hesham from Egypt, World No 44 Mohammad Reda from Egypt, World No 46 Ivan Yuen from Malaysia, World No 55 Mazen Gamal from Egypt, World No 63 Peter Creed from Wales, World No 65 Eain Yow Ng from Malaysia, World No 81 Shehab Essam from Egypt, World No 83 Faraz Khan from the US, World No 90 Chi Him Wong from Hong Kong, World No 91 Edmon Lopez from Spain, World No 94 Mohammad Syafiq Kamal from Malaysia, World No 96 Carlos Cornes Ribadas from Spain, World No 98 Baptiste Masotti from France, and World No 102 Auguste Dussourd from France.

The foreign players in the qualifying round are World No 110 Addeen Idrakie from Malaysia, World No 134 Kyle Finch from England, World No 140 Sanjay Singh from Malaysia, World No 143 Rui Soares from Portugal, World No 143 Brian Byrne from Ireland, World No 168 Miles Jenkins from England, World No 188 Sean Conroy from Ireland, and World No 372 Curtis Malik from England.

The four local players in the qualifying draw are Haris Iqbal, Haris Qasim, Mohammad Uzair, and Uzair Shoukat. PSF has given wild card to Israr Ahmed for the main round.