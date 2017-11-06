Lahore Blues through to Super-Eight stage

KARACHI: Lahore Blues also qualified for the Super Eight stage when they defeated Islamabad by 61 runs on the final day of their last round Pool A outing of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on Sunday.

Lahore Blues finished their group journey at the third spot with 34 points, which they earned by virtue of four wins. Lahore Whites had already qualified from Pool B. Islamabad, chasing 171, were folded for only 109 in their second innings. The hero for Lahore Blues was international pacer Aizaz Cheema, who picked 6-37, finishing with impressive 10-70 match-haul.

After gaining 82 runs lead, Lahore Blues resumed their second innings from their overnight score of 81-8 and perished for 88 in 30 overs. Lahore Blues scored 220 in their first innings. In response, Islamabad posted 138.

The smog-hit outing between Peshawar and Faisalabad helped defending champions WAPDA qualify for the Super Eight stage although they lost their Pool A last round fixture by six wickets against former champions SNGPL in Abbottabad.

SNGPL chased the 127-run target in 28 overs for the loss of four wickets. Test cricketer Iftikhar Ahmed struck 51 off 46 balls, smacking nine fours and one six. Pakistan’s Test batsman Asad Shafiq remained not out on 28.

WAPDA, who had a nine-run lead, resumed their second innings at 103-5 and were folded for 117. Test paceman Mohammad Abbas got 6-24.

WAPDA had accumulated 305 in their first innings. In reply, SNGPL had managed 296.WAPDA ended their group journey at the fourth spot with 33 points. SNGPL wrapped up their voyage as group champions with 51 points.

In the other crucial Pool A outing, at Jinnah Stadium, Sialkot, NBP held SSGC to a draw with the latter securing three points due to their first innings lead. It helped SSGC end at the second spot in their group with 43 points.

NBP finished seventh in their eight-team group with 12 points. But their fate regarding relegation is yet to be decided as PTV also have ended their journey with 12 points. PTV have lodged a protest against FATA for fielding against them in their league game in Sialkot Fawad Khan, who is an employee of PTV.

“The PCB is expected to decide the issue in a week. The Board has asked for some more documents,” a PCB official told ‘The News’ on Sunday.

If the Board gives the decision in favour of PTV, NBP would be relegated. Otherwise, the national broadcasters would be demoted.

After conceding a 26-run lead, NBP reached 234-5 in their second innings against SSGC by the end of the match. Ali Asad hammered fine 90 off 163 balls, striking eight fours. Opener Hamza Paracha made 50 off 119 balls, featuring six fours.

Fast bowler Ahmed Jamal got 3-53. NBP posted 259 in their first innings. SSGC accumulated 285.Faisalabad (1 point) finished at the lowest ebb among the regional sides and so got demoted to the second-tier cricket after their clash against Peshawar ended in a draw with not a single ball being bowled in the entire game due to smog at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.Both sides got one point each.

Peshawar, who were unlucky not to qualify due to smog, finished fifth in Pool A with 29 points.In a Pool B meeting, at Diamond Club Ground, Islamabad, UBL finished as group champions with 57 points after crushing the group runners-up HBL by 142 runs. Chasing 363, HBL were skittled out for 220-9 with Test seamer Junaid Khan absent hurt. Azeem Ghumman (69) and Test cricketer Imran Farhat (68) blasted fine fifties in their defiant knocks at the top of the order. Test pacer Sohail Khan got 5-55, for a match-haul of 8-98. UBL staged 178 and 309. HBL were all out for just 125 in their first innings.The other Pool B show, between Lahore Whites and Karachi Whites ended in a draw at LCCA Ground, Lahore, with the former securing three points due to their first innings lead.

Lahore Whites finished fourth in their group with 33 points. Karachi Whites ended sixth with 18 points.Lahore Whites, who had 25 runs lead, reached 144-4 in their second innings as only 58 overs were possible due to bad light.

Usman Salahuddin led from the front, scoring unbeaten 59. Mohammad Waqas scored 23 not out.Lahore Whites made 104 in their first innings. In response, Karachi Whites perished for only 79.

The Super Eight stage will begin after the National T20 Cup which will be held in Rawalpindi from November 11 to 28.

Points Table

POOL A

Team M W L D Points

SNGPL 7 6 0 1 51

SSGC 7 4 1 2 43

Lahore (B) 7 4 3 0 34

WAPDA 7 4 2 1 33

Peshawar 7 3 3 0 29

Islamabad 7 1 4 2 12

NBP 7 1 4 2 12

Faisalabad 7 0 6 0 1

Pool B

UBL 7 6 1 0 57

HBL 7 5 2 0 46

KRL 7 4 2 1 33

Lahore (W) 7 3 2 2 33

Rawalpindi 7 3 4 0 24

Karachi (W) 7 2 4 1 18

PTV 7 1 5 1 12

FATA 7 1 5 1 9

Note: PTV, NBP relegation issue is subject to PCB’s decision following PTV’s protest they have lodged against FATA. Unofficial (points table) at the end of the last round.