Smog to continue for next 2 weeks

Islamabad: The current Smog conditions would continue in plain areas of Punjab in next two weeks, said Dr. Muhammad Hanif, spokesman for Pakistan Meteorological Department.

The current dry spell would prolong and may continue for several days, he said adding, no rainfall is expected in next few days. He told this agency that due to deficiency of rain, the intensity of prevailing smog will continue in plain areas of Punjab with focus in urban areas including Lahore and Faisalabad.

He added that in the mid of November, the concentration of smog would concise and expected to convert into fog which would continue till occurrence of rain. However, Dr. Hanif stated that one or two light rain spell are likely in upper parts of the country during second or third week of November while dry weather would continue in 80 per cent areas of the country till end of the current month.