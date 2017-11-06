About wheat, ‘roti’ and faith

The fact of common man’s life is not sweet but bitter. The price of a 20-kilo bag of wheat flour went up by Rs45 in September and in the beginning of November by another Rs35. Reportedly, wheat price has risen from Rs1270 to Rs1,340. So, the same bag will sell from Rs800 to Rs850. Who will suffer the most?

Today, the majority of people seem losing confidence in leaders because of what they call their wrong-doings based on self-interest. “We don’t want such dirty politics, it doesn’t solve any of our problems---social, economic, health and educational: We want bread with honour and free education for our children,” say the citizens.

The olds, who have lived through 16 regimes, whisper: “These self-seekers have pledged our present and future generations by obtaining foreign loans worth billions on lenders’ conditions; and why the poor masses should pay for the electricity and the gas pilfered by the rich factory and mill owners as well as influential political persons.

The sufferers comprehend various issues in their own way, such as food price hike, unemployment and poverty. The central point of their thinking revolves round ‘roti’---one of the basic necessities of human life.

Ordinary citizens seriously want power-hungry politicians should stop juggling with words and shuffling as card-players. “They should better join hands with peasants and labourers for an urgently needed socio-economic change: Only then will begin the journey to self-reliance, self-sufficiency and freedom from slavery to any foreign power.”

Interestingly, the suffering people of Sindh, Balochistan, KP and the Punjab have revived deep interest in revolutionary ideas of the well-renowned philosopher and poet Hazrat Baba Fariduddin Ganj Shakkar, which they believe will sooner rather than later help solve the common man’s social and economic problems and, at the same time, awaken the slumbering society to Islam---the most progressive religion of the world.

There’s no denying the fact that popularly respected Baba Ganj Shakkar was one of the most revolutionary thinkers and poets of his time: He understood, practiced and spread the spirit of Islam in the sub-continent.

He was against poverty and illiteracy: That’s why his powerful and thought provoking poetry appeals to the downtrodden of the 21st century also. One of his Punjabi couplets says: “Punj rukan Islam dey, tey chhewan Farida tuk; jey na labhey chhewan, tey punjey yee jaandey muk’ (There are five articles of Islam; but O Farida there’s also a sixth article, and that’s ‘roti’; if man doesn’t find the sixth one, he forgets the rest).

Educated young and old citizens, who read the Quran, study the Quran, and practice the Message of the Quran, fully comprehend the meaning of what Baba Ganj Shakkar said long time ago. ‘Roti’ is one of basic needs of a human to survive---and worship one true God.

What may happen if the centuries old (unjust) social and economic system can’t nab hoarders and profiteers, and the price of ‘roti’ goes up and remains beyond the reach of the ordinary citizen?

The exploitation system has to be changed to save the country and its masses.

