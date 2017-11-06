Winter clothes on sale

Rawalpindi :The stalls selling second-hand winter garments have started receiving considerable number of visitors who are quite anxious to buy jerseys, sweaters, jackets and

other material at affordable prices.

Shahid Ikram, a stallholder at Saddar Market, said most of the visitors are not buying enough stuff but the sale of their second-hand garments would definitely increase after the first winter rain.

“Rawalpindi has received only one rain in last ten weeks and I can say the people will start buying winter stuff soon after the next rain in the city,” he said. The shopkeepers in the areas, which are quite popular among the people belonging to lower strata of life due to sale of used and second-hand garments, are also making special arrangements to enhance their sale in the winter season.

Saeed Gul, a shopkeeper at the Raja Bazaar, said first four to six weeks of the winter season provide them enough business because the people rush towards the bazaars to buy fresh garments.

“The business witnesses little bit slow trend after first month of the winter season but if the city continues to receive rains then we receive handsome number of visitors at our stalls,” he said.