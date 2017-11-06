TMA seals plaza for Illegal construction

Rawalpindi In its drive against encroachments in the city, Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) sealed under construction, Dubai Plaza in Commercial Market, Satellite Town, says a press release.

However, the owners of the plaza despite local administration’s action continued with the construction work. It merits mentioning here that a few years back, Bano Arcade, collapsed due to use of substandard construction material and now its owners have resumed construction on the same spot with new name Dubai Plaza. The owners after getting a map passed for three storey plaza have started constructing five storey plaza in sheer violation of TMA bye-laws. Therefore, TMA Planning Wing team raided the construction site and sealed the plaza.

Mayor Sardar Naseem had ordered initiation of operation against illegal constructions and encroachment mafia. TMA had sealed many plazas and buildings for illegal construction in recent past.