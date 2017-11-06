Parking problem at marriage halls must be solved

Rawalpindi :Marriage halls are useful. They provide neat and clean atmosphere for marriage related functions and even provide catering service. Thus they solve many problems that the families of the bride and groom as well as guests had to suffer not very long ago.

Now you plan a function, book a hall and leave most of your worries to the hall owner. No tents, no chairs, no crockery, no sofas, no rugs and no illumination etc. It would not be exaggeration to say that marriage halls have made marriages dignified and respectable. They have introduced a new culture and it is being constantly refined.

No wonder that marriage halls are considered to be very profitable investment and they are growing like mushrooms. So far so good but this correspondent was piqued by the parking problem outside many marriage halls. It was decided to highlight the situation for solution of problems.

In his quest to find the number of marriage halls in the city and the surrounding area and the problems faced by them, this correspondent met District Officer (Planning) Fariha Ameen, Assistant Building Superintendent Khurshid Khan in TMA and some other officials as well as citizens. It was astonishing that no responsible person knew the number of such halls. Rawalpindi Marriage Halls Association (RMHA) President Malik Zahoor Advocate was also contacted. There was consensus only on one point that parking at the marriage halls has assume alarming proportions. This was most surprising as according to new building by-laws, no NOC will be issued unless 1-kanal space has been reserved for parking.

The District Officer (Planning) Zila Council Fariha Ameen and TMA Assistant Building Superintendent Khurshid Khan did not know the number of marriage halls in their jurisdiction. They don't have any data of marriage halls as anybody could easily start marriage hall business in Rawalpindi to create traffic blockade. It was an unenviable example of inefficiency and lack of interest in performance of their duty. The higher authorities must take serious note of the situation.

Lack of parking space brings embarrassment to the families and common motorists when traffic is blocked all around after the function. The city district administration has warned that parents of bride and bridegroom would be put behind bars if they do not follow the load management plan of the Punjab government under which all marriage halls are to be closed by 10 p.m. No such order was available for parking of vehicles.

The survey conducted by 'The News' showed that majority of marriage halls had less parking space where only 20 to 30 motorcars could get space while others parked at wrong places causing inconvenience to the common man. Some of newly established marriage halls particularly on the Saidpur Road have given thought to parking space but even that is not enough.

President (RMHA) Malik Zahoor Advocate has admitted all fact and figures told 'The News' that we have parking space but not enough for invited guests. Many a time, we have requested authorities concerned to establish three parking plazas in city to solve parking problem. We have requested to establish parking plazas near Liaquat Bagh, Committee Chowk and Sixth Road, we are ready to fully cooperate with government, he assured. It will not only resolve parking problems but also would be a sizable source of income for the government, he said.

He also said that local management should immediately remove green area under 6th Road flyover to allow motorists park their vehicles. "I usually avoid attending a marriage ceremony in marriage due to parking problem. The administration and marriage hall owners must chalk out a master plan to provide better parking facility to guests," said Nisar Ahmed a local.