QAU Fall Semester classes begin today

Islamabad: The long wait is finally over, newcomers. The Quaid-i-Azam University will begin classes for the Fall Semester 2017 batches of Bachelor of Science, Doctor of Pharmacy and Bachelor of Laws today (Monday).

The applications for admission to these undergraduate courses were invited in September.

However, the forced closure of the campus by the Quaidian Students Federation against the expulsion of students over violence, higher fee, poor facilities and shortage of hostels delayed the admissions for around a month.

Now, as the students have called off the strike on acceptance of most of their demands and thus, restoring normalcy on campus, the QAU administration has announced the start of Fall Semester undergraduate classes today (Monday). Under the schedule, the last date for dropping the semester is December 20.