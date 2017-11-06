PLRA setting up new counters for better services: DG

LAHORE :An Intelligence and Vigilance (I&V) cell and Fast Track Counters (FTCs) are being set up to ensure an effective check on corruption and inefficiency and provision of better and efficient services, said Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) Director General Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal here Sunday.

Talking to APP, he said the I&V cell would be headed by a retired army colonel and 60-70 retired army officers would be recruited for the job to check corruption and inefficiency. He said the PLRA had been set up to eradicate exploitation through forgery, fraud and manipulation and mitigate the influence of Patwaris in the revenue department.

The DG said the FTCs were being introduced at the existing service centres on the pattern of NADRA Executive booths for those who wanted preferential and fast services in return for an extra fee. These centres would work in the evening shift from 3 to 7pm, he added. He said a memorandum of understanding (MoU) had been signed with a courier service for delivery of certified copies of the transfer/registry documents at the owner’s houses from Dec 15 this year.He said a complaint automated system would be operational from Dec 31, 2017 and an agreement had been signed with a cellular company.