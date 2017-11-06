Provinces to follow smoke-free Islamabad model

Islamabad :It is a ‘different’ task to implement tobacco control laws and indeed a ‘difficult one’ as we concentrate our enforcement campaign against a socially accepted evil but the district government of Faisalabad considers it a prime responsibility to enforce tobacco control interventions due to the colossal damage tobacco use causes to public health.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) of Faisalabad Mr. Aftab smade this observation as chair of the first coordination meeting of the District Implementation and Coordination Committee (DIMC) on Tobacco Control. Senior district officers of Health, Education, Social Welfare, Horticulture, Excise Department, Traffic Police and other stakeholders attended the meeting. Dr. Jaffar Hussain Mubarak, a known literary and social figure, represented the civil society. Aftab validated the efforts of the Smoke-free Islamabad project and vowed to follow its successful model in letter and spirit within the territorial limits of Faisalabad district. As a first step, he ordered the Horticulture Authority to Declare ‘Bagh-e-Jinnah,” Faisalabad, as a completely smoke-free park through enforcement of the n--smoking policy. The Project Director of Smoke-Free Islamabad (CA&DD) Dr. Minhaj-us-Siraj shared the work plan for the project, which is starting in five selected districts of Punjab, Faisalabad being the first. He thanked the Health Department of Punjab for taking effective steps towards tobacco control and appreciated the specific directions issued to all district governments. He pledged to extend all possible support for conducting trainings at the district government offices, and holding mass awareness campaigns for all segments of the society.

The Ministry of Capital Administration and Development Division has created a successful model for the provincial health departments to follow. The Punjab government is the first to have understood the value of the initiative.