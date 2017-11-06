Dusty and toxicair poses serioushealth hazards

Rawalpindi :Dry and cold air having high pollution level is causing spread of a number of seasonal ailments including colds, flu, throat infection and other respiratory tract infections along with posing serious health threats to asthmatics and other chronic patients almost all across the Punjab province.

In thickly populated cities of the Punjab province including Rawalpindi, the health threats have already taken shape of epidemic while population in cities having greater number of industrial units like Lahore has been worst hit by dusty and toxic air.

The temperature has already started falling to a significant level in this region of the country and the winter season is about to set in however, there has not been rain for weeks due to which the atmosphere is filled with toxic dust.

The number of patients reaching allied hospitals and private healthcare facilities in town with colds, sore throat, cough, and flu is continuously on the rise. Many health experts are of the view that individuals, in the existing conditions, must have to take extra care to avoid damages that the dust and chemicals in the air can cause.

It is important that at the time of setting in of winter, immediate rain as well as heavy wind is needed to cleanse the air quality, which is engulfed by dusty clouds, toxic metals and vapours containing a number of harmful chemicals.

Experts are of the opinion that apart from dust in the air, vehicles and industrial units are major source of air pollution and it is imperative to take precautions in order to minimize their effect.

The concerned government authorities have been doing almost nothing to control the increasing pollution level in the air. The infections including colds, sore throat, cough and flu are highly contagious, passed by tiny droplets produced during sneezing, coughing of infected persons and touching things with hands and tissues that others touch.

Experts suggest that in the existing situation one should stay home and should not go outside unnecessarily as the air is filled with countless harmful chemicals. Also one should cut down late night activities and vigorous exercise for a few days and should avoid second hand smoke.

Doctors suggest that one should drink plenty of fluids, at least eight to 10 glasses of water per day and fruit juices preferably lemonade to minimize the harmful effects of poisonous dust in the air because fluids help loosen mucus.

Drink hot tea or water with lemon and honey and take chicken soup as these can help loosen the mucus, said Senior Registrar at Holy Family Hospital Dr. Zahid Minhas while talking to ‘The News’ on Sunday. Gargle with warm saline water a few times a day to minimize the bad effects of dusty air and use cough lozenges or cough syrup if needed to quite a dry cough, he said.