PPP protests hike in petroleum prices

LAHORE:A large number of PPP jialas gathered outside the Lahore Press Club on Sunday to protest against rise in petroleum prices.

Holding the party flags, banners, placards reading anti-government slogans, the party jialas blocked the road outside the LPC to register their protest against the rulers for their alleged anti-people policies. Noted political figures who attended the protest included Lahore president Haji Aziz-ur-Rehman Chan, former federal minister Samina Khalid Ghurki, MPA Faiza Malik, former MPA Dr Zia Ullah Khan Bangash, Khalid Butt, Arif Khan, Talat Khanum Bangash, Attiya Saleem, Shahida Jabeen, Nargis Khan and others.

Addressing the gathering, the PPP leaders slammed the PML-N government for multiplying the woes of people by increasing the price of petroleum products. They demanded withdrawal of the decision and stressed the rulers to avoid inviting public wrath.

The speakers criticised former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for hiding facts from the nation and said his ways isolated him. PTI distributes masks: The Pakistan Tehreek-e -Insaf leaders distributed masks and pamphlets to sensitise public about the preventive measures against smog which has hit Lahore and other districts of Punjab.

The PTI leaders, including Punjab former President Ejaz Chaudhry and Andleeb Abbas, distributed the masks and other material in different parts of the city. Talking to the media, Ejaz Chaudhry stated the PML-N government was responsible for the prevailing spell of smog as thousands of trees had been uprooted in the name of development which aggravated the situation. He also stressed the need for creating awareness among people about the necessary measures which could protect the population from smog-related hazards.

Role of nurses lauded: Postgraduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof Dr Ghias un Nabi Tayyab has highlighted the role of nurses in patient care and stressed upon the need to train them according to the modern technology.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, the PGMI principal, while addressing a training workshop at Lahore General Hospital (LGH), said that apart from doctors, the nurses had also great importance in the hospital.

The workshop “Disease of Diabetes, Care and Duties of Nurses" was attended by Medical Superintendent, Dr Ghulam Sabir, Prof Imran Hassan Khan, Assistant Professor Dr Maliha Hameed, Dr Fatima Hamdani and nurses in a large number.

Prof Ghias un Nabi Tayyab said latest developments were taking place day by day, and the medical sciences had made it possible to treat complicated diseases as well. He said that diabetes was called mother of all diseases because it left harmful effects on the body.

LGH MS Dr Ghulam Sabir said that there was great responsibility on the shoulders of nurses as they had to look after the patients and work for their rehabilitation. Other speakers called upon the nurses to adopt all precautionary measures while treating diabetes patients. They asked the general public to avoid fast food and ensure morning walk and saying prayers to get rid of diabetes.