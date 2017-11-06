Youth poisoned to death over property

LAHORE :A 24-year-old youth was found dead in his house in Gulshan Ravi on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Zeeshan. According to his family sources, Zeeshan was poisoned to death over a property dispute. Police shifted the body to morgue for autopsy.

70 OUTLAWS ARRESTED: Punjab Highway Patrol arrests 70 criminals including 14 POs, and helped 2,557 commuters. PHP teams arrested 70 criminals including 14 POs and a bike lifter and recovered 301-litre liquor, 5450-gram charas and 45kg bhang, three rifles, 22 pistols, a bike and 469 bullets from their possession. The PHP teams reunited three children Asif Mehmood, Ashiq Mehmood and Lal Khan with their parents.