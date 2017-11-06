Shujaat, Pervaiz appear before NAB today

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) president and former prime minister Ch Shujaat Hussain and former chief minister Ch Pervaiz Elahi appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday (today) to record their statements in two cases of misuse of authority and assets beyond known source of income.

The NAB is investigating them for their misuse of authority and assets beyond means and calculated around Rs 2.48 billion loss due to their alleged acts. The case was opened against them on January 1, 2000 under the military rule. According to the NAB officials, they restarted investigation against them in September.

The NAB had served them a performa regarding details about their properties a few weeks back but they opted not to respond, they said. After their cold response, the bureau issued them a summon notice during last week of October for appearance before the investigators on November 6. This case was included in the list of 79 mega corruption cases of the NAB which it had submitted before the Supreme Court a couple of years back.